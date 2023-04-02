Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 8,834 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.05% of Republic Services worth $20,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,486,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $135.22 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.54.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.