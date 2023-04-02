Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 586.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,754 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $24,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGML shares. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 1.9 %

Sigma Lithium Profile

Shares of SGML stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.