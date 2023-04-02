Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Moderna were worth $26,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $7,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,921,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,267,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,972,119.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $7,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,921,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,337 shares of company stock valued at $88,519,832. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Moderna stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.45.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
