Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,434 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $26,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 916,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,190,000 after purchasing an additional 686,822 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 598,860 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS EFV opened at $48.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

