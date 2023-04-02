Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 634,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

