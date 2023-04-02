ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.17% of ANSYS worth $35,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $332.80 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

