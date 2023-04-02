Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

