Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,901 Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.17% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

EDC opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.23. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07.

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (EDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDC was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

