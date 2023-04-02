Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $541,000 Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ChampionX by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ChampionX by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Trading Up 2.9 %

In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

