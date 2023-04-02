Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,885,000 after purchasing an additional 161,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 39.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,054,000 after purchasing an additional 642,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

