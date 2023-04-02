Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $770,000 Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.07% of Preferred Bank worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at $1,747,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at $736,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Preferred Bank stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Featured Articles

