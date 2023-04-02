Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,225 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 9.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Harmonic Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.
About Harmonic
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
