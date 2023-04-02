Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 184.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.0 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $92.69 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

