Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

