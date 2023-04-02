Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $840,000 in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4,059.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 119,417 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,057,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,182,000 after buying an additional 214,976 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

