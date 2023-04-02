Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8,587.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $412.88 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.35. The company has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.