Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $889,000 Stock Position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UITB opened at $46.67 on Friday. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $49.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79.

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

