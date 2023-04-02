Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $255.53 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.68. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

