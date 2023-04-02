Rockland Trust Co. Has $544,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $286.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $286.24.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

