Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.70. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.65 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

