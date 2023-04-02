Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,680 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,033,000 after purchasing an additional 265,213 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average is $127.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

