RFP Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.