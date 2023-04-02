RFP Financial Group LLC Takes $55,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after buying an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

