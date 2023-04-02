RFP Financial Group LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Euronav by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 9.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EURN. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Euronav Stock Performance

NYSE:EURN opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.23.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $322.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.95 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

See Also

