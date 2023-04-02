RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Aflac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.