RFP Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.