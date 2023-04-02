341 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 292,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $182.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average of $176.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

