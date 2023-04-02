RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $57,000 in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDUS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.50. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.56%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

