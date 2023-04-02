RFP Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 428 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX opened at $228.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

