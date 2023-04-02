Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after buying an additional 799,376 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

