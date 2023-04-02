Rockland Trust Co. Sells 719 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $122.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

