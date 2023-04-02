Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 174,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,708,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,248,000 after buying an additional 532,990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 1,001.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 490.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after buying an additional 248,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 780.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BBRE opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. The company has a market cap of $870.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.90.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.