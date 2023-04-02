RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $139,000 in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,836,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,395,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 81,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %
Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp
In related news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
