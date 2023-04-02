RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $139,000 in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,836,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,395,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 81,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In related news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.