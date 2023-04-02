Rockland Trust Co. Sells 380 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,332,000 after purchasing an additional 901,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after buying an additional 296,539 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

NYSE:CLX opened at $158.24 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.31. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

