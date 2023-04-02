313 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 313 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $327.11 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

