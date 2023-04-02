OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,242.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 141.6% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after buying an additional 1,167,861 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 252.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,132,000 after buying an additional 532,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 213.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 778,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after buying an additional 530,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.4141 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

