RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $49.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $85.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. Ameresco’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

