RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $115,000 in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,020 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $18.87 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

