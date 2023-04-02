1,270 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Acquired by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCC opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $112.43.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.476 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

