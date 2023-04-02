RFP Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,235 Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. RFP Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 261,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 141,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.