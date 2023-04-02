RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,140 Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. RFP Financial Group LLC owned about 0.76% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $632,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

