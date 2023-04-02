SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $183.22 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.