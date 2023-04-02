SOL Capital Management CO Invests $205,000 in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,327,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,551 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,445,000 after acquiring an additional 349,340 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,968,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,312,000.

Shares of XOP stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.09. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $170.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

