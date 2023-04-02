SOL Capital Management CO Invests $207,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,885 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA XME opened at $53.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

