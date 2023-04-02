SOL Capital Management CO Takes Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDV. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 298,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 85,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.10.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

