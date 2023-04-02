SOL Capital Management CO Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IXUS stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.