SOL Capital Management CO Buys New Position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVIV opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

