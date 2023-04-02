SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
IUSG stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
