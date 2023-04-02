SOL Capital Management CO Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of IJT stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
