SOL Capital Management CO Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJT stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.