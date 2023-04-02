Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,575 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.